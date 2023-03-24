Hedron (HDRN) One Day Volume Tops $2.00 Million

Hedron (HDRN) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Hedron has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedron has a total market capitalization of $108.42 million and $2.00 million worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedron token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.20 or 0.00357497 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,210.46 or 0.25984115 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010149 BTC.

Hedron Token Profile

Hedron launched on February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedron using one of the exchanges listed above.

