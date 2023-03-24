Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,189.67 ($14.61).

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSX shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,015 ($12.46) to GBX 1,285 ($15.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC cut Hiscox to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.35) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($14.98) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.74) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Hiscox Stock Down 0.3 %

HSX stock opened at GBX 1,066.50 ($13.10) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 789.20 ($9.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,152.50 ($14.15). The stock has a market cap of £3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10,665.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,113.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,022.44.

Hiscox Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Hiscox

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30,000.00%.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,074 ($13.19) per share, with a total value of £15,433.38 ($18,952.94). In related news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain bought 13,421 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,118 ($13.73) per share, for a total transaction of £150,046.78 ($184,264.74). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,074 ($13.19) per share, with a total value of £15,433.38 ($18,952.94). 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hiscox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Further Reading

