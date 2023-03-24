HKD.com DAO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.58 Million (HDAO)

HKD.com DAO (HDAO) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, HKD.com DAO has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. HKD.com DAO has a total market capitalization of $895.59 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of HKD.com DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HKD.com DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HKD.com DAO

HKD.com DAO launched on February 13th, 2022. HKD.com DAO’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for HKD.com DAO is blockchain.news/news/hdao-soared-increase-1469-percent-immediately-after-listing. HKD.com DAO’s official Twitter account is @hkd_exchange. HKD.com DAO’s official website is www.hkd.com/dao.

Buying and Selling HKD.com DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “HDAO (HKD.com DAO) is a decentralised blockchain digital asset developed based on Ethereum, Tron and Matic Network, with a total of 10 billion supply. HDAO is the only token utilised in the entire HKD.com ecosystem. HKD.com is also dedicated to empowering HDAO as its platform token with various use cases implemented in the HKD.com exchange platform. HKD.com DAO is made up of a community of HDAO holders, the Vision of HKD.com DAO is to foster a fair and open financial infrastructure via the token economy. the HDAO reward system encourages more users to join the community, HKD.com DAO aims to incubate more quality projects with intentions to propel the growth of Hong Kong digital asset space.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HKD.com DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HKD.com DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HKD.com DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

