Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Holders Technology Stock Performance

Shares of HDT stock opened at GBX 76 ($0.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.81. Holders Technology has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 128 ($1.57). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 79.54. The company has a market capitalization of £3.21 million, a P/E ratio of 844.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Holders Technology Company Profile

Holders Technology plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialty laminates and materials for printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company also operates as a lighting and wireless control solutions (LCS) provider. It operates in two segments, PCB and LCS.

