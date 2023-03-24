Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Holders Technology Stock Performance
Shares of HDT stock opened at GBX 76 ($0.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.81. Holders Technology has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 128 ($1.57). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 79.54. The company has a market capitalization of £3.21 million, a P/E ratio of 844.44 and a beta of 0.41.
Holders Technology Company Profile
