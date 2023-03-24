Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.9% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.26. 753,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.39. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $123.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

