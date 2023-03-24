Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.02

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.02 and last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 6489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -462.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,885.71%.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $132,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,617.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $118,217.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,458.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $132,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,617.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,538 shares of company stock worth $271,968. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

