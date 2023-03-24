Horizon Financial Services LLC Buys 918 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SPLG opened at $46.24 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

