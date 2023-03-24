Horizon Financial Services LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,427 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $24.55.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.