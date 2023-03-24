Horizon Financial Services LLC Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Horizon Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $372.02 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $429.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.35. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

