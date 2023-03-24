Horizon Financial Services LLC Purchases 57,427 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,427 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $24.55.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

