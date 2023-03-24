Horizon Financial Services LLC Sells 7,327 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Horizon Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,327 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 59,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

USRT stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $67.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.99.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

