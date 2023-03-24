Horizon Financial Services LLC Sells 813 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Horizon Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,050,000 after purchasing an additional 59,590 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.62. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $61.69.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.