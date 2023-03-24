Hudson Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,564 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.1% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $91.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.18 and a 200 day moving average of $97.41. The stock has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.