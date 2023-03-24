Hudson Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 66,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 505.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 132,771 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average of $65.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.