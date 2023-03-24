Hudson Capital Management LLC Buys 15,911 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 519.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,911 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $184.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $223.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.08.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

