Hudson Capital Management LLC Buys 2,618 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,873,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $122.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day moving average is $98.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

