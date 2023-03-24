Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $22.22 Million Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 8.8% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $22,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BOND. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,631,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 229,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,866,000 after buying an additional 209,901 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,195,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,269,000 after buying an additional 200,103 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,892,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 245,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,049,000 after buying an additional 184,796 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $93.34 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.26.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Further Reading

