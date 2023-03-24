Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $146.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.44.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

