Hudson Capital Management LLC Invests $555,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOOG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $221.50 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.36 and a fifty-two week high of $283.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.10.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

