Hudson Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $92.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

