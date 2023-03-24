Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) CFO Purchases $24,923.25 in Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) CFO Harout Krikor Diramerian bought 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $24,923.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,274.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -256.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 24,633 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

