Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,425,061,000 after buying an additional 147,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,728,012,000 after acquiring an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Humana by 63.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after acquiring an additional 654,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 16.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,060,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,470,000 after acquiring an additional 149,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock traded up $2.64 on Friday, reaching $493.99. 98,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,939. The stock has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $495.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.71. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $410.87 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.12.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

