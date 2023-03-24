Humanscape Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Humanscape has a total market cap of $11.11 million and $737,298.75 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for about $0.0988 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape launched on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

