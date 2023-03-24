Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.84

Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.84 and traded as high as $26.02. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 35,743 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Hurco Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $169.13 million, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83.

Hurco Companies Increases Dividend

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 2.63%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hurco Companies’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hurco Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Hurco Companies worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

See Also

