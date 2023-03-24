HUSD (HUSD) Trading Down 10.2% This Week

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One HUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0710 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a market capitalization of $15.80 million and approximately $6,357.04 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HUSD has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HUSD

HUSD’s genesis date was July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. HUSD’s official message board is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.

The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

