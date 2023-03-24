Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) and Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) and Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and Guided Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -1,479.40% -54.01% -49.87% Guided Therapeutics -4,276.71% N/A -130.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.7% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million 59.29 -$64.85 million ($3.59) -0.35 Guided Therapeutics $80,000.00 145.22 -$2.07 million N/A N/A

This table compares Hyperfine and Guided Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Guided Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hyperfine.

Risk and Volatility

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hyperfine and Guided Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67 Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hyperfine currently has a consensus price target of $3.97, suggesting a potential upside of 214.81%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than Guided Therapeutics.

Summary

Hyperfine beats Guided Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc., a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. The company's products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care, as well as informs the timely diagnosis and treatment of acute conditions in a wide range of clinical settings. Hyperfine, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in developing medical devices. It also focuses on the selling and marketing of its LuViva advanced cervical scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device. The company was founded by Shabbir Bakir Bambot and Mark L. Faupel on October 27, 1992 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.

