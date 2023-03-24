iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells C$783,545.75 in Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 9,500 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.48, for a total value of C$783,545.75.

iA Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IAG opened at C$82.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.17. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a one year low of C$58.70 and a one year high of C$93.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$84.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$78.12.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is an increase from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

iA Financial Company Profile

IAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC raised iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

