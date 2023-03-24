IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Acquired by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 180.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in IAC were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 6.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of IAC by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in IAC by 3.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of IAC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.43. 149,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,630. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $106.77.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on IAC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.13.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

