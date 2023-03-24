iExec RLC Price Reaches $2.16 on Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00007871 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $175.36 million and approximately $23.89 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00030504 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001759 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018608 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00200304 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,512.58 or 1.00027199 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000122 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

