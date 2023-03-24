iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Trading Down 4.6%

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 290,028 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 800,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IHRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research cut iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.43.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $570.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. iHeartMedia had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $95,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at $755,015.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 122,018 shares of company stock worth $668,060. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 21,269 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,715,000 after acquiring an additional 96,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,489,000 after acquiring an additional 956,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.