Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,943,341,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 62,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ITW traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $230.03. 315,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,024. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.