iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) and Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Rating) and iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Onion Global has a beta of -3.38, meaning that its share price is 438% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iMedia Brands has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Onion Global and iMedia Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $401.23 million 0.01 -$55.90 million N/A N/A iMedia Brands $604.85 million 0.02 -$22.01 million ($1.92) -0.24

Analyst Ratings

iMedia Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Onion Global.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Onion Global and iMedia Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A iMedia Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00

iMedia Brands has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,230.07%. Given iMedia Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than Onion Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Onion Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and iMedia Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A iMedia Brands -8.16% -84.43% -9.14%

Summary

iMedia Brands beats Onion Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories. The Emerging segment consists of its developing business models, which include Media Commerce Services, ShopHQHealth, ShopBulldogTV, and J.W. Hulme and Float Left. The company was founded on June 25, 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

