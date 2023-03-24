Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Up to $6.74

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.74, but opened at $7.09. Immatics shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 27,284 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Immatics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Immatics Stock Down 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $498.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immatics

About Immatics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Immatics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Immatics by 230.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Immatics by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

