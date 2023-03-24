Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Up to $6.74

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.74, but opened at $7.09. Immatics shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 27,284 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IMTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Immatics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.
Immatics Stock Down 3.0 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $498.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immatics
About Immatics
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immatics (IMTX)
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 14 Best Consumer Staples Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.