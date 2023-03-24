Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.55 and last traded at $68.90. Approximately 563,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,668,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on INCY shares. SVB Securities raised Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.64.
Incyte Stock Down 2.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.50. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.74.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,423 shares of company stock worth $7,947,106 over the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.
About Incyte
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Further Reading
