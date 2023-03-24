Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.55 and last traded at $68.90. Approximately 563,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,668,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INCY shares. SVB Securities raised Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.64.

Incyte Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.50. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,423 shares of company stock worth $7,947,106 over the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

