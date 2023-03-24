InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
NYSE IHT opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $3.77.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
