InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IHT opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $3.77.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

