Insider Buying: Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) Director Buys C$59,800.00 in Stock

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BPY) Director Bryan Kenneth Davis acquired 4,000 shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.95 per share, with a total value of C$59,800.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.73 billion and a PE ratio of -11.24. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a 12 month low of C$13.80 and a 12 month high of C$23.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.29.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

