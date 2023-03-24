Insider Buying: Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director Acquires 490 Shares of Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) Director Sarah M. Brown bought 490 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $10,412.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,279 shares in the company, valued at $154,678.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

CVLY stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 18,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,868. The firm has a market cap of $201.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLY. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,414,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 50,210 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 190,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37,054 shares during the period. 49.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

