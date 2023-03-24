Insider Buying: Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) Director Buys C$33,825.00 in Stock

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Rating) Director John Albert Brussa acquired 4,100 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.25 per share, with a total value of C$33,825.00.

Crown Capital Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:CRWN opened at C$8.18 on Friday. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.27 and a 52-week high of C$9.24. The stock has a market cap of C$46.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.62.

About Crown Capital Partners

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.

