Insider Buying: Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Senior Officer Acquires C$90,764.00 in Stock

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,764.00.

Ian Charles Dundas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, December 31st, Ian Charles Dundas sold 157,819 shares of Enerplus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.21, for a total value of C$3,505,065.30.

ERF stock opened at C$19.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.31. The stock has a market cap of C$4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.86. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of C$14.48 and a one year high of C$25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 6.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a C$28.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enerplus from C$33.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

