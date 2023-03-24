Insider Buying: Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA) Insider Buys 85,000 Shares of Stock

Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) Hill purchased 85,000 shares of Mad Paws stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,200.00 ($6,845.64).

Michael (Mike) Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Michael (Mike) Hill purchased 16,000 shares of Mad Paws stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,000.00 ($1,342.28).

On Monday, February 27th, Michael (Mike) Hill purchased 110,000 shares of Mad Paws stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,850.00 ($9,966.44).

Mad Paws Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About Mad Paws

Mad Paws Holdings Limited operates pet care services online marketplace in Australia. It operates through two segments: Marketplace, and Ecommerce and Subscription. The company's marketplace marches and connects pet owners seeking pet care services, such as pet sitting, walking, day care, and grooming with pet sitters and walkers, and other pet service providers.

