Insider Buying: Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA) Director Buys C$51,000.00 in Stock

Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA – Get Rating) Director William Drummond Dawes acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,000.00.
Mkango Resources Price Performance
Shares of MKA opened at C$0.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22. Mkango Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
About Mkango Resources
