Insider Buying: Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA) Director Buys C$51,000.00 in Stock

Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA – Get Rating) Director William Drummond Dawes acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,000.00.

Mkango Resources Price Performance

Shares of MKA opened at C$0.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22. Mkango Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Mkango Resources alerts:

About Mkango Resources

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, graphite, and gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

Receive News & Ratings for Mkango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.