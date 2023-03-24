Insider Buying: SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) Director Richard L. Hardgrove bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $13,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBFG traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 15,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $20.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $93.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.82.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $14.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 108.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

