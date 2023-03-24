Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Purchases C$41,500.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.30 per share, with a total value of C$41,500.00.

Total Energy Services Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:TOT opened at C$8.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.28. The firm has a market cap of C$332.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09. Total Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.12 and a twelve month high of C$9.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82.

Total Energy Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Total Energy Services

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

