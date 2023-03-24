Insider Buying: Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW) Insider Buys 1,220 Shares of Stock

Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW – Get Rating) insider Tracey Fellows purchased 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$36.84 ($24.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,943.58 ($30,163.48).

Woolworths Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.21.

Woolworths Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. Woolworths Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.15%.

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,087 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

