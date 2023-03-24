Insider Selling: American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) President Sells 14,324 Shares of Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) President H Allan Dow sold 14,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $178,477.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 97,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

H Allan Dow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, H Allan Dow sold 5,311 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $68,511.90.

On Wednesday, March 15th, H Allan Dow sold 4,145 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $53,511.95.

On Monday, March 13th, H Allan Dow sold 14,024 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $181,470.56.

On Thursday, March 9th, H Allan Dow sold 4 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $56.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, H Allan Dow sold 557 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $7,742.30.

Shares of AMSWA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. 2,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,694. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $411.44 million, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.83.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. American Software had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Software by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,842,000 after acquiring an additional 429,879 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 941.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 287,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,809,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,248,000 after acquiring an additional 148,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Software by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after acquiring an additional 143,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in American Software by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 926,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after acquiring an additional 141,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

