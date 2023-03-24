Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Sells 689 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $14,868.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,681.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Asana Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ASAN opened at $20.79 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ASAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

About Asana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the first quarter valued at $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Asana by 28.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Asana by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 170.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Asana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

