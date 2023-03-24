Insider Selling: Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Senior Officer Sells C$22,284.24 in Stock

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Michael Colbow sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.34, for a total transaction of C$22,284.24.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BLDP opened at C$7.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98, a P/E/G ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.00. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of C$6.02 and a 52-week high of C$15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.07.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

