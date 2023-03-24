Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CFO Sells $2,093,000.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Chemed Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of CHE stock opened at $511.77 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $539.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.83.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Chemed Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 3.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.9% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 29.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.
About Chemed
Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chemed (CHE)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.