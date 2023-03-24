Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CTO Sells 5,949 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chad Verbowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $149,922.95.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $21.49. 187,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,948. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.61%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Further Reading

