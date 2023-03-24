Insider Selling: Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Director Sells 22,733 Shares of Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$200,050.40.

Shares of DPM opened at C$9.93 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.41 and a twelve month high of C$10.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DPM. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC downgraded Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

